Is Kody Brown Violent?! Christine Brown May Have Finally Had Enough

To say there is a lot of drama going on between Sister Wives Kody Brown and his wives would be an understatement. For many years, viewers have watched as his and Meri’s marriage deteriorates. While the latest season of the TLC show may be over, that doesn’t keep the fans from their chatter. Recent speculation is that there is trouble in paradise for Kody and Janelle Brown. This comes with the news that Janelle’s home is listed for sale. Keep reading to find out if there’s trouble in paradise for Kody Brown and his third wife, Christine.