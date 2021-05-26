newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ramsey, NJ

Konica Minolta Celebrates Three ENX 2021 Difference Makers

By IA Staff
industryanalysts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRamsey, NJ, (May 25, 2021) Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce Lisa Salerno, John Dembia and Bill Hall as honorees on ENX Magazine’s 2021 Difference Makers list. This year’s recipients were recognized for going above and beyond to keep their respective businesses and the industry moving forward during unprecedented times.

www.industryanalysts.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ramsey, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Marketing#Digital Marketing#Digital Design#Konica Minolta Celebrates#Enx Magazine#Difference Makers#Japanese#Enxmag Com#Cto#Senior Specialist#Csr#Internal Engagement#Solutions And Services#Digital Workplace#Ecm#Brand Keys#Keypoint Intelligence#Enx Magazine Enx Magazine#Konica Minolta Inc#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
Related
Ramsey, NJnjbmagazine.com

Konica Minolta Honored with MedTech Breakthrough Award

Ramsey-based Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT Services Division, All Covered, (All Covered) announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market, has selected the company as the winner of its 2021 “Best Patient Data Security Solution” award. The designation honors Konica Minolta’s All Covered Healthcare IT Services, which combine an innovative approach with a specific solution that focuses on reducing security threats to healthcare organizations across all their endpoints in the network.
Ramsey, NJindustryanalysts.com

Konica Minolta’s Scott Swidersky to Speak at Infosource Annual Capture Conference

Digital Capture Expert to Address Federal Government’s M-19-21 Digital Mandate. Ramsey, NJ, (May 18, 2021) Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its enterprise content management (ECM) division, Quality Associates, Inc. (QAI), today announced QAI President Scott Swidersky will be a featured speaker at Infosource’s Capture Conference on September 8-9 in Chicago, Illinois.
Marketsthedailyphiladelphian.com

Doorphone Market 2020 – 2025 Product Analysis | SAMSUNG, 2N, ComelitGroup, Urmet, WRTSecuritySystem, MOX

The report titled Worldwide Doorphone Market 2020 sectors of the global Doorphone market. The report provides information regarding all the aspects associated with the market, which includes reviews of the final product, and the key factors influencing or constraining the market growth. Measurements, tables, and figures are referenced in this report will help key partners for vital arranging which leads to the achievement of the association. The study serves the in-depth analysis of the market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.
Technologyicotodaymagazine.com

Global Biometric Authentication for Smartphone Market Top Manufacturers: IBM, Fujitsu, Qualcomm, Aware, Thales etc.

Global Biometric Authentication for Smartphone Market: Introduction. The recently added research report has been meticulously conceived and presented to render a pin-point analytical review of the current market conditions. This intensive research report on Global Biometric Authentication for Smartphone Market has been recently added to the burgeoning repository to evaluate the market growth forces on a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted approach. This well-conceived research report presentation portrays market dynamics through the entire growth tenure, 2020-26.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Software Market: Qualitative Analysis Of The Leading Players And Competitive Industry Scenario, 2026

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Software Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Software market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.
Marketsthedailyphiladelphian.com

Healthcare Furniture Market 2020 – 2025 Product Analysis | Steelcase, Herman Miller, Hill-Rom, Stryker, Wieland

The report titled Worldwide Healthcare Furniture Market 2020 sectors of the global Healthcare Furniture market. The report provides information regarding all the aspects associated with the market, which includes reviews of the final product, and the key factors influencing or constraining the market growth. Measurements, tables, and figures are referenced in this report will help key partners for vital arranging which leads to the achievement of the association. The study serves the in-depth analysis of the market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.
Marketsmanometcurrent.com

High-precision Position Sensor Market 2021: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Honeywell, ams, Micro-Epsilon, Azbil Corporation, Panasonic, etc.

Global High-precision Position Sensor Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. The High-precision Position Sensor Market report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID19/CORONA Virus catastrophe The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of High-precision Position Sensor Industry.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

2020 TV Transmitter Market Growth Analysis by Increasing Demand for the Improved Broadcasting Platform by 2027 – Hitachi Kokusai Electric, NEC Corporation, Plisch Gmbh, Rohde & Schwarz GMBH, Toshiba Corporation

A television transmitter is a device used for over-the-air, also known as terrestrial television broadcasting. It is an electronic device that emits radio waves along with a harmonized audio channel that carries a video signal representing moving images. These radio waves are then received by television receivers, which display the image on a screen. A television station consists of a television transmitter and the broadcast studio, which originates from the content. These radio waves transmit on frequency channels in the VHF and UHF bands.
Aerospace & Defensenysenasdaqlive.com

Aircraft Biometrics Market: Taking Technology To The Next Level | Microsofr Corporation, GEICO, ICICI, Nauto, Solaria

Aircraft Biometrics Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand. The Aircraft Biometrics Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Aircraft Biometrics market.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Excellent Growth of Ureterorenoscope Market | Global Forecasts 2020 – 2026 | Business Players: Boston Scientific, Olympus, Stryker, Richard Wolf, HOYA, etc.

Global Ureterorenoscope Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Ureterorenoscope Industry.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Europe Engineering Software Market 2021 - Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2028 | PTC, Inc, Rockwell Automation, SAP SE, Synopsys, Inc., Autodesk, Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Engineering Software Market" Analysis, Europe Engineering Software market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Engineering Software industry. With the classified Europe Engineering Software market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Automotive 3D Printing Market Size 2020 – 2027Why It Is Important? And Key Manufacturers | Stratasys,3D Systems,Renishaw,Materialise

The global Automotive 3D Printing Market is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, top key players, and other critical aspects. Each leading trend of the global Automotive 3D Printing market is carefully studied and elaborately presented in the report. This will help players to take advantage of opportunities available in the global Automotive 3D Printing market and tap into new or unexplored ones in the near future. Readers are also provided with detailed information on key drivers and restraints of the global Automotive 3D Printing market. Players can become informed about unknown future challenges in the global Automotive 3D Printing market and prepare effective strategies to better deal with them.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Global Scenario: Studio Monitor Speaker Market 2020 by Key Vendors: Harman International Industries, Georg Neumann, Adam Audio, Yamaha, KRK, etc.

Global Studio Monitor Speaker Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Studio Monitor Speaker Industry.
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
Marketsthedailyphiladelphian.com

Inkjet Colorant Market 2020 – 2025 Product Analysis | Huntsman, DIC, Clariant, Cabot, Fujifilm, Lanxess, Nippon Kayaku, ToyoInk

The report titled Worldwide Inkjet Colorant Market 2020 sectors of the global Inkjet Colorant market. The report provides information regarding all the aspects associated with the market, which includes reviews of the final product, and the key factors influencing or constraining the market growth. Measurements, tables, and figures are referenced in this report will help key partners for vital arranging which leads to the achievement of the association. The study serves the in-depth analysis of the market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Customer Experience Platforms Market 2025 Top Manufacturers Analysis – IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Avaya, Zendesk

Global Customer Experience Platforms Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Customer Experience Platforms Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Customer Experience Platforms Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Customer Experience Platforms Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Customer Experience Platforms Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Customer Experience Platforms Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Software Market Size 2021 - Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2026

A report on ' Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Software market' Added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis regarding the values and trends existing in the current business scenario. The study also offers a brief summary of market valuation, market size, regional outlook and profit estimations of the industry. Furthermore, the report examines the competitive sphere and growth strategies of leading players in the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Software market.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Customer Experience Monitoring Software Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

Customer Experience Monitoring Software market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2026. The research report on Customer Experience Monitoring Software market offers insights on the major trends shaping the industry growth over the forecast...
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market 2020 – Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Global Forecast To 2026

The industry study 2020 on Global Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market deliver a recent industry information and advanced future tendency. Likewise, highlights the Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market forecast for 2026, top vendors, different analysis, and drivers. Furthermore, the Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market size, trade facts discussion and market share evaluation helps to understand entire Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software industry accordingly. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market by countries.
Dallas, TXnysenasdaqlive.com

Smart Airport Solutions Market Development Trends And Qualitative Analysis 2020

The industry study 2020 on Global Smart Airport Solutions Market deliver a recent industry information and advanced future tendency. Likewise, highlights the Smart Airport Solutions market forecast for 2026, top vendors, different analysis, and drivers. Furthermore, the Smart Airport Solutions market size, trade facts discussion and market share evaluation helps to understand entire Smart Airport Solutions industry accordingly. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption Smart Airport Solutions market by countries.