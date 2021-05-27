Plaque dedicated at East Lyme High School in memory of fallen soldier

Stephanie Hamill looks at a plaque honoring her brother Capt. Jason Hamill on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at East Lyme High School. Capt. Hamill, who was killed in Iraq in 2006, graduated from East Lyme in 1993. (Sarah Gordon/The Day)

East Lyme — Stephanie Hamill's voice shook as she turned away from the plaque emblazoned with her brother's name to address a small group assembled Wednesday in the front hallway of East Lyme High School.

"Thank you, everybody. This is really nice," she said, the simple, quavering words filling the alcove before a small student orchestral ensemble took over with notes just as mournful.

The new plaque was dedicated that afternoon by the school's Veterans Day Committee at a ceremony rendered intimate by the school's COVID-19 restrictions. Roughly 25 students, teachers and members of the community — plus members of the high school band — came out to honor the memory of 1993 graduate Army Capt. Jason Hamill.

Hamill was 31 when he was killed by a roadside bomb in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2006. He grew up in Salem.

Assistant Principal Henry Kydd, a member of the committee, told attendees that the project had its origins in a speech given by Hamill's friend, Elizabeth Stadler-Rheaume, at a Veterans Day assembly several years ago.

"Jason's story resonated with our student body. They listened, they put themselves in his shoes, and his story visibly moved them," Kydd said.

Describing the plaque as the committee's effort to do "something more" to permanently honor Hamill, Kydd said the members hope it will be the beginning of a Wall of Honor to recognize all East Lyme High School alumni who go on to serve in the military.

Stadler-Rheaume was at the dedication with Stephanie Hamill representing family and friends. Jason and Stephanie, alongside brother Jeffrey, made a set of triplets with one older sister. Parents Richard and Sharon Hamill now live out of state.

Jason Hamill married his wife, Karen, in 2005. They lived in Texas.

Stadler-Rheaume said Jason Hamill's loss was immeasurable. "He was just little Jay Hamill that went to school here, but he truly went on to make decisions that changed the world," she said.

His sister described someone who didn't want to be the guy who went in on a mission and took over.

"He really wanted to do well by the citizens of Iraq, and Afghanistan when he served there, and Serbia," Stephanie Hamill said. "It was really important to him to get to know the locals, try to understand what was going on."

That's the kind of legacy that science teacher Lori Singer, a mainstay of the Veterans Day committee, wants to convey through the plaque.

"This is a school that very much values academic and athletic prowess, and I'd like to remind our kids that is not what a hero is," Singer said. "Academic and athletic prowess are wonderful and should be recognized, but this is a whole different level."

Singer said she wasn't sure why the school didn't have a plaque up already to honor Hamill, but added "at least we have it now."

History teacher Matthew LaConti, also on the committee, said he didn't know why it took so long, either. "I wish there was a better answer," he said. "But this has been the highlight of the year."

The black and gray plaque, which Singer said cost about $2,000, was funded by donations from a host of faculty, staff and student groups. It described Hamill as a "proud Salem resident, model Viking student, and valued member of the class of 1993."

The inscription identifies him as a member of the varsity wrestling and track teams and a four-year member of the Viking Band.

Memorialized on the plaque is the fact that Jason volunteered for one last mission before he was scheduled to return home from his tour in Iraq, so he could ensure leadership was handed down responsibly to his replacement. It was during that mission he died.

"The East Lyme High School community will forever remember Jason's sacrifice and seek to ensure his spirit of selflessness is instilled in future generations of Viking students," the inscription reads.

Kydd, who works with students in 10th and 12th grades in his role as assistant principal, said the goal at East Lyme High School is "to graduate good people, not just smart people."

Singer agreed. "Jason typifies good people," she said.