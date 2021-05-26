Shore Business Solutions Achieves AAA Platinum Service Designation
Wall Township, New Jersey, May 25th 2021– Shore Business Solutions, a leading Office Automation Provider headquartered in Wall, NJ, today announced it has achieved the coveted 2020-2021 AAA Platinum Service Provider Designation from Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. Sharp awards Platinum Level Service status to outstanding dealers that have exceeded performance benchmarks and implemented industry best practices during the past year. Shore Business Solutions is among a select group of dealers recognized by Sharp from the hundreds of dealers that sell Sharp’s advanced business products and solutions in the US, and among only 15 dealers nationwide to achieve the AAA status, the highest recognition in the.www.industryanalysts.com