Camarillo, CA

Camarillo and Oxnard Airport Master Plan Update | A Message from the Director of Airports

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ventura County Department of Airports would like to thank community members who participated in the public workshop that was recently conducted to kick off the Camarillo and Oxnard Airport Master Plan update. Based on the feedback received to date, the Department has decided to pause the Master Plan process for a period of approximately one year or more if needed to broaden community engagement.

