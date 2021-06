The Dublin community is invited to a day of free fun and food at the Dublin City Pool’s grand opening on Saturday, May 29. All admittance will be free at the pool from noon to 5 p.m. that day and free hot dogs will be served up by members of the Dublin Rotary Club. The opening will be marked with a ribbon cutting at noon from Dublin’s Judith Robbins Lemons, who cut the ribbon at the pool’s…