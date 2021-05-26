Cancel
Sutter Creek, CA

Kevil Ruth Smith

ledger.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevil Ruth Smith died in the comfort of her home in Sutter Creek, CA, on May 17, 2021. Kevil was born on January 9, 1938, in Des Plaines, IL, as the fourth of five daughters to Leo and Vera Boldenweck. Kevil spent most of her childhood in idyllic Hinsdale, IL, where she excelled in school, art, swimming, diving, tennis, and being a loving irritant to her sisters. At the age of 16, Kevil moved with her family to Piedmont, CA, where she graduated from Holy Names High School in Oakland, CA before matriculating to Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, CA.

