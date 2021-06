The state may be opening up on Tuesday, but the mask requirements aren’t running away just yet. The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board — Cal/OSHA — issued a rule last week that would have allowed fully-vaccinated workers to go maskless only if all other employees were also fully-vaccinated. The guidance would have gone into effect June 15, but the board backpedaled its decision yesterday after a special meeting with California Department of Public Health, which also included public comment.