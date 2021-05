If you have been in the power sweeping for long, you are painfully aware that there is a need for boots on the ground operator training. How on earth do you get all your team aligned and marching to the same tune otherwise? The North American Power Sweeping Association (NAPSA) has addressed this pain point with our sweeper specific training opportunities. Failing to have professional training of your staff may have put you at risk in a lawsuit in the past but today, you have a defense. The breach of such a duty is the first element a plaintiff must establish to proceed with an action in negligence. The breach of a duty of professional training could subject the defendant, whether an individual or business, to liability and damages. So, without professional training (coupled with our Power Sweeping Standard) the plaintiff attorney can make wildly outrageous claims as to the breach of a duty and the defendant has zero defense. This is why your company needs professional industry training.