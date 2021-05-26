Pledge to Prepare — State Farm Works with American Red Cross on Home Fire Safety
A new home fire safety partnership between State Farm and American Red Cross will help agents, employees, neighbors, and friends be better informed and prepared. This home fire safety prevention and action education is meant to save lives and property. The American Red Cross responds to an annual average of 60,000 disasters. Most of those events are related to home fires. Last year, State Farm paid $2.2 billion to policyholders who suffered home fires which brought on 36,000 claims.www.ledger.news