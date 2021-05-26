Pledge to Prepare — State Farm Works with American Red Cross on Home Fire Safety

This spring, American Red Cross volunteers and community partners are working together through a national Sound the Alarm effort to educate people about home fire safety. This initiative will reach 100,000 people, including households in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. From the comfort of their homes, people can sign up to schedule a free virtual Home Fire Safety session or to receive a smoke alarm installation visit when it is safe to do so. Register now at soundthealarm.org/mndaks.