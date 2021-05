Mark Creighton, CEO of Avado, discusses how businesses in technology can bridge the widening capabilities gap. Technology and telecommunications have had a better year than many sectors, enabling all of us to keep working and stay in touch with one another. Nonetheless, at Avado we knew this sector was struggling the most with the skills gap, and we were curious about how 2020 had impacted this issue. As such, we commissioned independent research, talking to executives and learning and development leaders in the industry and several other sectors. The findings were much worse than we had imagined. The skills gap across all sectors — including technology and telecommunications — is now so wide that it has become a capabilities chasm.