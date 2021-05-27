Cancel
Wahkiakum County, WA

Hendrickson receives justice award

By Kay Chamberlain
waheagle.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWahkiakum District Court Administrator Kristy Hendrickson received the Washington Courts Innovating Justice Award for dedicated work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Wahkiakum County lacks broadband internet in most areas, so it was challenging to establish remote operations. Ms. Hendrickson set up remote options for people who otherwise lacked them, worked with stakeholders to add dockets to clear caseload backlogs, and developed new procedures for interpreter access, access to counsel at hearings, and digital exhibit exchange.

