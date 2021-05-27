We Respond More Strongly to Real-World Faces Than to Those on Zoom
Every day, hundreds of thousands of people across the world sit down in front of a computer screen to work, learn, and play. During the COVID-19 pandemic, social interaction has become equivalent to interacting with others using apps like Zoom. We've all become familiar with seeing colleagues, teachers, and friends in little video windows, with each face occupying its own small portal through which we recognize who they are and what they're feeling.