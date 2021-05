Last summer, Rollingwood Estates resident Bob Dominick, a 20-year resident, was on his deck. Smelling smoke, he felt an acute awareness of the vulnerability of his home to fire. Realizing that he was probably not the only one concerned, he decided to explore what he could do to provide more peace for himself and other park residents. For those who do not know, Rollingwood is an over-55 (age) mobile home park with 220 units, located about a mile and a half from downtown Jackson on New York Ranch Road.