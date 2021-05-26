Cancel
San Andreas/Mountain Ranch Friends of the Library Book & Yard Sale — Saturday, May 29

By Jack Mitchell
ledger.news
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas/Mountain Ranch FOTL is having a book/yard sale on Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Andreas Library, 1299 Gold Hunter Road in San Andreas. FOTL welcomes donations of books, small appliances, toys, pet items, household items and decor, small sports equipment, clothing, etc. They can be dropped off on Friday afternoon, May 28, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the San Andreas Library or email neocrates@yahoo.com to have items picked up. Thank you. See you at the sale!

