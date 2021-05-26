San Andreas/Mountain Ranch Friends of the Library Book & Yard Sale — Saturday, May 29
San Andreas/Mountain Ranch FOTL is having a book/yard sale on Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Andreas Library, 1299 Gold Hunter Road in San Andreas. FOTL welcomes donations of books, small appliances, toys, pet items, household items and decor, small sports equipment, clothing, etc. They can be dropped off on Friday afternoon, May 28, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the San Andreas Library or email neocrates@yahoo.com to have items picked up. Thank you. See you at the sale!