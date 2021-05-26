San Andreas/Mountain Ranch Friends of the Library Book & Yard Sale — Saturday, May 29

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)…For 2021 the Frog Jump Youth was moved from its traditional route down Hwy 49 in Angels Camp to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. These changes were driven by a virus called Covid. Not sure if you have heard of it or not. The great thing is that for 2021 the show goes on! For 2021 the show was a non-motorized parade and it was a great way to get the Calaveras Homecomming & Frog Jump underway. We have full parade video and a few photos below…