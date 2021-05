After a year on the shelf, some of Amador County’s most popular outdoor traditions are ready to make a comeback. This week marks the return of the Ione Homecoming, which will be held Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9. While this year’s event won’t include all of the regular attractions – there will be no carnival this year due to state requirements – there will be plenty of opportunities for fun, like a cornhole tournament on Friday; a pancake breakfast and parade on Saturday; chili and salsa, and rib cook-offs on Sunday; and live music all three days at Howard Park. The theme for this year’s Ione Homecoming is Benny’s Masks and Masquerades and the event will pay tribute to the late Regia Sargent.