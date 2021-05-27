Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bellinger could return to Dodgers Saturday

MLB
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Cody Bellinger exited the game on April 5 after getting accidentally cleated by A’s reliever Reymin Guduan, the Dodgers hoped the star outfielder would return to their lineup after a few games. But once the injury wasn’t healing as the Dodgers hoped it would, Bellinger underwent more tests, which...

www.mlb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Julio Urías
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma City Dodgers#Giants#Bp#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Thrilled To Have Albert Pujols As Lockermate

Cody Bellinger returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup over the weekend for the first time in nearly two months after recovering from a hairline fracture in his left fibula. The 25-year-old came back to a clubhouse that underwent a few changes while he was on the 10-day injured list....
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Returns with scoreless frame

Nelson pitched a perfect inning against Atlanta on Friday, striking out two of the three batters he faced. The right-hander was activated from the injured list Thursday and got into Friday's contest in the sixth inning. He struck out Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley before retiring Dansby Swanson on a lineout. Nelson has emerged as a critical part of the Dodgers' bullpen this season after missing all of 2020. His 14.5 K/9 on the season ranks 11th among MLB relievers who have logged at least 10 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Could be available Sunday

Manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday that X-rays on Muncy's sprained right ankle came back negative and that the infielder could be available to pinch hit Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletica reports. Muncy was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain earlier Saturday, and Roberts's update confirms that the injury is...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Returns to bullpen

Price retired one of the four batters he faced in relief during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta, giving up a run on one hit and two walks in the 22-pitch outing. Price had started in three of his last four appearances for the Dodgers, working as an "opener" in bullpen games on each of those occasions. He was deployed in a more traditional relief role Sunday, and he'll likely continue to pitch out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future with Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Price may be the next man up to join the rotation if the Dodgers lose another starter at some point, but he'll represent little more than a luxury stash in fantasy leagues while he's working out of the bullpen.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Slowly Returning to Full Strength

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finished their six-game road trip to Atlanta and Pittsburgh. With a 4-2 record, the Dodgers have also climbed back into sole possession of second place in the National League West. The San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals this weekend, whose game on Thursday night was postponed due to weather. The San Diego Padres were off on Thursday.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Wheeler, Hoskins lead Phillies past Kershaw, Dodgers 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zack Wheeler outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and Rhys Hoskins homered early to end an 0-for-33 slump as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep. Hoskins connected in the first inning, J.T. Realmuto added an RBI double in...
Baseballdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Signed As Therabody Athlete

Therabody announced Cody Bellinger as one of the brand’s athletes and investors. Bellinger is among more than 100 members in sports and entertainment to provide some level of funding to the leader in tech wellness and percussive massage therapy. While Bellinger was undergoing treatment from his home in Arizona, he...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger ‘close’ to breaking out of slump, Dave Roberts says

Bellinger is just "one good series away from everything lining up," Roberts said. There have been moments – like a six-RBI inning against the St. Louis Cardinals last week – but it hasn't lined up yet for Bellinger, who has yet to produce offensively since returning from his leg injury. After a 2-for-5 day Thursday, Bellinger has still gone only 8 for 40 (.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Expected back Sunday

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that he expects Bellinger to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Texas, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Bellinger is not in the starting lineup Saturday, but Roberts' latest update suggests that the outfielder's hamstring is feeling much better. The 25-year-old is tentatively slated to be back in the starting nine Sunday.
MLBlindyssports.com

Dodgers’ Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger leave game with injuries

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy left Los Angeles’ Friday game against the visiting Texas Rangers after one inning due to right side tightness. Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger later left the game because of a right leg cramp. Muncy hit a two-run home run in the opening inning off Rangers...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ Corey Seager could return in early July if progress continues

Once he progresses to hitting a baseball, Seager should only need a few more days to start taking batting practice on the field. I think that once he does that (move from tennis balls to hitting baseballs), it would be a couple of days after that that we'll get him in batting practice and then we can set up some live sessions," Roberts said, outlining the steps that remain before Seager goes on a rehab assignment.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Cody Bellinger (hamstring) not in Dodgers starting lineup again

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the visiting Texas Rangers, missing his second game with a left hamstring injury. The 2019 NL MVP was initially slated to return to the lineup on Sunday, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, but...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Exits Friday’s Game Early

No sooner than Max Muncy exited Friday night’s game with a side issue, the Dodgers had to remove Cody Bellinger after an RBI single in the 5th inning. Bellinger missed most of the first two months of the season with a small fracture in his left leg, so immediately the hearts of fans dropped assuming the outfielder aggravated that injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Remains sidelined

Bellinger (hamstring) will remain on the bench for Monday's game against the Phillies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The Dodgers previously indicated that Bellinger would return to the lineup Sunday, so the fact that he's still out Monday is potentially cause for concern. He'll miss his third straight game, with Mookie Betts again sliding to center field and Zach McKinstry starting in right.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers ‘hopeful’ Corey Knebel returns around August

Having missed nearly two months with a right lat strain, Knebel was spotted in the dugout and clubhouse with the Dodgers this weekend. According to Roberts, it still looks as if it'll be some time before we see him return to the club. He's stretching it out, but hasn't gotten onto a mound yet," Roberts said.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Cody Bellinger ‘Didn’t Feel Great’ Testing Hamstring

Bellinger's left hamstring tightness was said to be improved, but he didn't appear in either of the remaining two games against the Rangers. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger would potentially be available to pinch-hit if a key situation arose Sunday. However, the Dodgers wound up making a concerted effort not to call on Bellinger after all.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Moves to injured list

Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left hamstring tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Manager Dave Roberts indicated earlier in the day Bellinger was expected to miss his fifth consecutive contest Wednesday, so it's not a major surprise to see the outfielder landing on the shelf. Bellinger will be eligible to be activated sometime next week, though it's unclear when he'll be ready to play.
MLBnetworthynewz.com

Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Hamstring Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that star outfielder Cody Bellinger has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Mitch White has been called up to the MLB roster. Bellinger left his team’s home game against the Texas Rangers last Saturday in the fifth inning with what he...
MLBsandiegosun.com

Dodgers add OF Steven Souza Jr., DFA RHP Nate Jones

The Los Angeles Dodgers added outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to their major league roster for the first time on Wednesday, while designating right-hander Nate Jones for assignment. The Dodgers picked up Souza on a minor-league deal during spring training after he was released by the Houston Astros. In 22 games...