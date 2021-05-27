Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WARD COUNTY At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Grandfalls, or 16 miles south of Monahans, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Monahans, Thorntonville, Grandfalls, Pyote, Wickett, Royalty, Roy Hurd Memorial Airport and Monahans Sandhills State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 63 and 87. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH