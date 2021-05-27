Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Northern Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Booker, or 10 miles east of Perryton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Booker, Follett, Darrouzett and Wolf Creek Park. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH