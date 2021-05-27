Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red Willow The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Indianola, or 15 miles east of McCook, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bartley around 740 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH