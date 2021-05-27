Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Floyd; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO SWISHER...SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Fieldton, or 11 miles southwest of Olton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Littlefield, Tulia, Olton, Hart, Earth, Amherst, Kress, Fieldton, Claytonville, Mackenzie Reservoir, Halfway, Seth Ward, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH