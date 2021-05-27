Flood Warning issued for Smith, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Smith; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola County, De Soto Parish and Shelby County. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Mineola. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Thursday was 17.0 feet. * Forecast...The Sabine River near Mineola will recede to near 15.5 feet by next Tuesday morning. * Impact...Expect minor flooding to slowly diminish through the end of May and into early June.