The Dangers of Christian Celebrity (Cold-Case Christianity Broadcast S7E11)

The Dynamic Power of the Spoken Word: Christians MUST NOT Have an Untamed Tongue !!!. Today's Christian Sermon Video: The Power of Speech and Language and the Spiritual Significance Thereof. The bible says that souls will give an account for every idle word that they speak in the day of judgment. As Christians, we must be careful to avoid careless words especially speech that hurts others. As born again believers in Jesus Christ, and as we mature in the Lord, we should not respond to pain, hurts, insults, anything unexpected etc... with a carnal response. ALWAYS carefully choose your words making sure they represent the character and nature of Christ. Make sure what you say edifies your neighbor, builds up, and empowers others. Your words should not belittle or tear down your neighbor. Make your words constructive and useful. If you find yourself struggling with what to say to someone, it is best to KEEP SILENT according to the word of God. Postpone a needed conversation with others ( in moments where you are feeling tempted, emotional, and/or uncertain ) until you are mentally and spiritually ready to have that conversation. Our words as Christians MUST reflect the image of God. Speech is powerful and has great lasting spiritual signficance. It impacts others whether you know it or not. It impacts others whether it manifests immediately in them or not. Seeds are planted whether good or bad in the hearts and minds of others through the spoken word. Remember, silence is golden when silence is called for. Always patiently run thoughts carefully through your mind to avoid blurting out hurtful words and things ( in the moment ) which may cause somebody to stumble ( even yourself ). Speak ALWAYS under the guidance and direction of the Holy Spirit at all times. Don't say things in the spur of the moment which often results in carnality and offenses being created. If necessary, pray first before having a difficult conversation with somebody. Today's message is given by Pastor John Klassek.