The Dangers of Christian Celebrity (Cold-Case Christianity Broadcast S7E11)

By J. Warner Wallace
coldcasechristianity.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve watched several celebrity Christian pastors, singers and apologists fall or leave the faith in the last year. They all had one thing in common: celebrity. What is so dangerous about the desire to be famous? Why must every one of us guard ourselves from celebrity in the social media age? J. Warner answers these questions in this episode of the NRBtv Cold-Case Christianity Broadcast.

coldcasechristianity.com
