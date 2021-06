North Carolina officials drew the first vaccine lottery winner. In an effort to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine Governor Cooper offered up cash incentives. The first drawing for one of four $1 million cash prizes happened Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. The winner, who hasn’t been identified yet, was chosen by a random number generator. The NCDHHS will then identify the individual who corresponds with the number. Once that is done the winner eligibility must be checked and the winner contacted. Once that individual gives consent their identity will be released. Officials believe this could take a few days.