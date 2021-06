It’s been a bit taxing to keep up in some of these Stanley Cup Playoff games. The action is at an unfamiliar level, thanks to the Blackhawks not being true contenders for the last four years (we’re not entirely counting last summer’s bubble playoff run are we?) This offseason continues to be a key point for the Blackhawks to move in the right direction after a surprising season in 2021. But even a small step forward in 2021-22 won’t likely get the club to the level of play that these teams left in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have demonstrated.