Award from Canadian Space Agency allows Mission Control to bring Canadian innovation to the Moon

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCompany poised to demonstrate first edge-computing-based deep learning AI on Lunar mission. Mission Control Space Services Inc. (Mission Control) is pleased to announce that it is poised to open an exciting new chapter in Canadian space exploration thanks to a $3.04M contribution from the Canadian Space Agency’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program. These funds will enable Mission Control to demonstrate artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies on a new lunar mission, positioning the company as a leader in computer applications for space exploration.

www.mysanantonio.com
