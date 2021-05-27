Meghan McCain Just Threw Some Shade At Trump On The View

Meghan McCain has been a consistent critic of former President Donald Trump throughout her co-hosting tenure on "The View." This has arguably never been more evident than following Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Daughter to late Arizona senator John McCain, the TV host clapped back at Trump's December 2020 tweet (erased for the foreseeable future thanks to a Twitter suspension of his account) calling John "last in his class" and "one of the most overrated people in D.C.," per The Hill. "Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad," McCain launched back at Trump, adding with passionate emphasis, "It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency." Talk about a dress-down.