Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Meghan McCain Just Threw Some Shade At Trump On The View

By Lillian Gao
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan McCain has been a consistent critic of former President Donald Trump throughout her co-hosting tenure on "The View." This has arguably never been more evident than following Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Daughter to late Arizona senator John McCain, the TV host clapped back at Trump's December 2020 tweet (erased for the foreseeable future thanks to a Twitter suspension of his account) calling John "last in his class" and "one of the most overrated people in D.C.," per The Hill. "Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad," McCain launched back at Trump, adding with passionate emphasis, "It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency." Talk about a dress-down.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
John Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Talk Show
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The GOP’s gaslighting on Biden, Putin and Trump

Republicans got a lot out of the Trump presidency, including three Supreme Court justices, tax cuts and more of a fighting chance in future elections than Democrats would like to believe. One thing they did not generally get was the moral high ground or a coherent and consistent political ethos — beyond “Trump.” By constantly bulldozing norms and forcing his party to account for wild political shifts, Donald Trump often rendered his party mute when it came to its once-sacred values.
Presidential ElectionFox News

'Hannity' on Biden-Putin summit, Trump's reaction

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 16, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to HANNITY. We begin with this FOX News alert: the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, will join us for an exclusive interview. That's mere moment away.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Says Joe Biden is 'Intelligent, Collected, Does Not Miss a Thing'

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave high marks for U.S. President Joe Biden after their meeting in Switzerland this week—despite their rocky relationship of the past. "Biden is a professional, and you need to work very carefully with him so as not to miss something," Putin told reporters Thursday—a day after they met in the neutral site of Geneva, Russian state-owned media TASS reported. "He himself does not miss anything, I assure you. It was completely obvious to me."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The 30 most bizarre lines from Donald Trump's interview with Sean Hannity

(CNN) — Out of office and having shut down his revolutionary communications site blog, former President Donald Trump has lost much of his ability to drive the daily national political conversation. But he still has a telephone! And that means he can, whenever he wants, call into friendly outlets to...
CelebritiesDecider

Meghan McCain Laments “Mommy Blogger” Culture on ‘The View’

'The View' Explodes When Meghan McCain Ignites Fight With Whoopi Goldberg: "I Don't Care That You Don't Care!" Meghan McCain Blasts AOC as the "Shrewdest Politician" in America on 'The View': "It’s Pretty Depressing" Meghan McCain Slams 'The Bachelor' on 'The View': "An Extremely Problematic Show" 'The View': Meghan McCain...
Texas StatePosted by
Newsweek

Trump Should Pay $560K For Border Visit Debt: Texas Judge

When former President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border later this month, he should bring along $560,000 to pay off an outstanding debt, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego said Trump owes the city of El Paso that amount for his last trip there during his re-election...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Full List of Republicans Demanding Joe Biden Takes a Cognitive Test

Representative Ronny Jackson is leading 13 of his Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives in calling on President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. Jackson, a Republican who represents Texas' 13th congressional district, served as former President Donald Trump's White House physician and suffered criticism for his effusive praise of Trump's health.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg spar over Biden's outburst at CNN reporter

"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated exchange Thursday after McCain criticized President Biden for snapping at a reporter following a press conference on his European trip the day before. “Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior," McCain said, referring...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden wiped the smirk off Putin’s face

Seasoning and sobriety are underappreciated virtues in politics. Voters normally opt for novelty and excitement when choosing a president. The result is that we usually wind up with foreign policy neophytes in the Oval Office. When these tyros make their maiden trip abroad, they cause considerable jitters among observers and aides, who wonder: Will the president know what he is doing? Will he say something he shouldn’t? Will he be rolled by more experienced leaders?
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Set to Visit Border Before Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has increased pressure on Vice President Kamala Harris as he announced he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border later in June. Trump, who made building a wall to combat immigration one of his key presidential campaign promises, said he would visit "our nation's decimated southern border" with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30.
POTUSMSNBC

What Joe Biden's snap at a CNN reporter in Geneva really revealed

President Joe Biden had a moment at the end of his news conference Tuesday. His snap at a CNN reporter drew immediate comparisons on Twitter to former President Donald Trump’s frequent denigration of the media. That’s not entirely fair, of course, but it was a glimpse at a side of Biden that appears only in flashes, one that goes against the amiable demeanor he’s cultivated before the American public.
NFLPosted by
CNN

Why McConnell and Trump are on a collision course

(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made one thing very clear: He is going to work very hard to make sure that the strongest general election candidate emerges from contested GOP primaries for the Senate next year. "There's no question that in order to win, you have to, in...