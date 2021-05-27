Cancel
More than 2,000 Eversource customers affected by outages Wednesday night

By Tara O’Neill
New Haven Register
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNearly 3,000 Connecticut Eversource customers were affected by outages Wednesday night. As of an update around 10:23 p.m., Eversource reported 2,865 of its customers were affected by outages; the highest numbers recorded at that point were in Sherman and Wethersfield, with 408 customers affected and 370 customers affected respectively. United Illuminated reported no outages as of an an update around 10:28 p.m.

