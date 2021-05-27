More than 2,000 Eversource customers affected by outages Wednesday night

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Sierra Front - Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, Western Mineral Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING AND TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS DURING A HEAT WAVE FOR THE EASTERN SIERRA AND SOUTHERN SIERRA FRONT The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Fire Weather Watch for thunderstorms and strong outflow winds with unusually hot temperatures, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and Western Mineral Counties. * Thunderstorms are forecast to develop during the late afternoon and evening hours on Monday and Tuesday. Despite some rainfall with the thunderstorms lightning ignitions are possible, especially with the abnormally dry timber. * Outflow Winds may exceed 50 mph. * Impacts...Lightning can create new fire starts and may combine with strong outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.