Clemson, SC

Clemson's over/under regular season win total betting line is set

By Tony Crumpton
tigernet.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 college football season will be here in just a few short months. During this downtime, DraftKings has released on Tuesday their season win totals for the upcoming season. Four teams have a win total projection of at least 11 wins, with Alabama (11.5), Clemson (11.5), Ohio State (11),...

