Clemson's over/under regular season win total betting line is set

The varsity baseball team ended their regular season on Tuesday night with all 16 players getting to play and all getting an at-bat. The Chargers jumped on the opposing pitcher right off the bat as 7 runs scored in the first inning with only one out. That was more than enough for Landon Hagenow as he notched his 6th win of the season as he went 5 innings and struck out 9. Spencer Stern came in to pitch the 6th inning and did not give up a hit. Stern also led all hitters going 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 runs scored. Ben Zylka, Landon Hagenow, Ben Stern, and Logan Hennen each added 2 hits for KML. Brady Herman, Hunter Abitz, Sam Rodriguez, and Ben Stern all doubled in the game. The Chargers finish the regular season with an 18-5 record. Now they will await the outcome of Luther Prep and St. John’s Military Academy who will play on Thursday night. KML will host the winner of that game next Tuesday, June 15th at 5:00.