President Jovenel Moïse’s constitutional referendum stalled, but he’s found other ways to consolidate political power amid calls for his resignation. Haitians were slated to vote on a constitutional referendum on June 27 that could have resulted in major shifts in the country's governance. But that vote will be postponed, with the electoral council saying there were too many difficulties in training staff to carry out an election. No new date has been set for the referendum, which had already been pushed from its original date in April.