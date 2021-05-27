Cancel
Kate Middleton And Prince William Enjoyed A Date Night During Royal Tour

Business Times
Business Times
 23 days ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William were able to spend a quiet date night in Scotland where they are currently having their week-long royal tour. The couple was seen dining at a secluded corner in a restaurant while their security detail was nearby. Reports cited that William and Kate Middleton went...

