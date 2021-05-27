Pelosi: 'Personally devastated' by latest mass shooting in home state

It's not just Louie Gohmert buying into Tucker Carlson's crackpot theory, as Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene join the party. Wosny Lambre, John Iadarola, and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://www.mediaite.com/tv/gohmert-floats-1-6-conspiracy-theory-on-house-floor-we-really-need-to-know-what-the-fbi-knew-and-when-they-knew-it/ "During a floor speech on Thursday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) became the latest conservative to suggest the FBI may have been involved in perpetrating the January 6th Capitol insurrection. The theory appears to have originated in the fringe website Revolver, after which it was amplified Tuesday on Fox News by Tucker Carlson, who claimed “FBI operatives” were involved in storming the Capitol." Hosts: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola, Wosny Lambre Cast: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola, Wosny Lambre *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.