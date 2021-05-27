Cancel
Congress & Courts

Pelosi: 'Personally devastated' by latest mass shooting in home state

By Mychael Schnell
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she is "personally devastated" by the mass shooting that took place in her home state Wednesday morning, which left at least eight victims dead, in addition to the shooter. "All Americans join the San Jose community in sadness and shock over today's horrific mass...

