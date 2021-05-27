Cancel
Arizona State

Election ‘Audit’ Fever Spreads Beyond Arizona

By Ed Kilgore
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has now been well over a half-year since the 2020 general election, and nearly six months since all 50 states certified the 2020 presidential vote’s winners and losers, awarding the White House to Joe Biden. Bizarre rituals like the endless and farcical election “audit” in Maricopa County, Arizona, are drawing widespread mockery, even from Republican elected officials. But instead of serving as the last after-shock of Donald Trump’s fact-free effort to overturn his defeat, the audit fever seems to be spreading, as the Washington Post recently reported, from Arizona to Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, and now Wisconsin. There’s even an effort underway to recount the presidential vote in San Luis Obispo County in California, a state Biden carried by well over five million votes.

