Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How This New York Startup Capitalized During A Recession

Posted by 
Richard Liu
Richard Liu
 17 days ago

During a time when real estate was taking a beating in 08 and 09

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BF274_0aCaJGZw00
Luca Bravo / Unsplash

It's not a startup that you've most likely heard of.

More than likely it was overshadowed by WeWork for many years until the latter's collapse years ago when it tried to IPO onto the public market with dodgy accounting numbers.

A competitor to WeWork, Convene focuses on designing premium places to not only work but also to host events. Sounds similar right?

Let's dig a bit more into the history and background of the startup.

How Convene started

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifunJ_0aCaJGZw00
Patrick Tomasso / Unsplash

Founded by Christopher J. Kelly and Ryan Simonetti in 2009, they saw an opportunity in the flexible workspace and conferencing business. They recognized that office buildings were no longer there to support a typical workforce but one that was evolving and collaborative. This change in working practices needed a new innovation in corporate real estate.

Signing long leases for buildings no longer made sense and companies were looking to innovate their way of working. They believed that buildings needed to be consumed on-demand with pricing models that were flexible to meet the companies of today.

Although Convene is a competitor of WeWork, they focused on a specific niche in their market. The key stakeholder has always been Class A building (the newest and modern buildings) owners and they focus on a win-win partnership with each new contract.

So why did they start during a recession?

In a recent April webinar in 2020, Chris himself shared insights about why he founded his own business in a recession (see video below).

Although many might deem the chaos and uncertainty of a recession a glooming time to start a business, Chris found it as an opportunity to explore business opportunities. He mentions that the recession meant all the incumbents had their guard down and so they pounced on the opportunity in the market.

He also talks about the fact that entrepreneurs should use recessions as a time to launch businesses. After all, similar to Convene, Uber and Airbnb also launched during the last recession. With his partner, he found an opportunity where he discovered that big corporations were trying to move real estate off their balance sheets during this time. This kickstarted their initial idea and has since grown into Convene.

Convene has since raised their Series D round and looking past the pandemic

Not only do they provide spaces but also help handle all IT/AV issues for events. Convene has since raised over $260 million dollars and is headquartered in New York.

Although they had to let go 20% of their workforce in 2020, they're looking to get back into action in 2021.

The pandemic has been hard on many businesses, especially the real estate market so there is no doubt surviving the recent economic turmoil will push the business onwards beyond 2021.

Richard Liu

Richard Liu

114
Followers
149
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Editor at CornerTech and Marketing @richardfliu on Twitter

 https://cornertechmarketing.substack.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Business Opportunities#Corporate Real Estate#Ipo#Entrepreneurs#Market#Luca Bravo Unsplash#Wework Convene#Businesses#Ipo#Recessions#Collapse#Pricing Models#Dodgy Accounting Numbers#Working Practices#Today#Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Uber
Related
Stockstucson.com

3 Reasons to Hold Your Investments During a Recession

Recessions may be intimidating, but they are normal and inevitable. The stock market ebbs and flows, and for every tremendous bull market, there will eventually be a bear market, too. Stock market crashes and recessions don't always happen at the same time (take last summer, for instance, when the U.S....
Economythebftonline.com

Entrepreneurial mindset and the startup capital syndrome

All through my life, I have always craved to be financially free. Financial freedom as I define it, is being able to live the rest of your life without ever having to worry about money. The great Robert Kiyoasaki calls it ‘escaping the rat race’. Being financially free though has...
Public Healththe-newshub.com

How to Launch a Startup Post Covid

Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people conduct businesses, with many businesses having opted to offer services online. With countries closing borders and international travel reducing drastically due to restrictions put in place by countries, it is evident that people needed to innovate new business ideas to stay in business. People lost employment opportunities due to firms collapsing while others were sent home during downscaling. There is, however, hope because of the invention of the coronavirus vaccine, and states have started reopening businesses gradually. With the new normal of wearing masks, sanitizing, and practicing social distance, it is clear that things might not return to normalcy for a long period. As such, what are we likely to experience in starting up businesses in the post-COVID-19 era?
Economybizjournals

Exclusive: DeepWork Capital launches new fund for startup investment

A document shows the fund seeks up to $20 million. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
Worldthelogic.co

More Canadian startups recruiting CFOs to help manage capital glut

HALIFAX — For the last couple of years, Cole Kroach, Snapcommerce’s director of finance and strategy, was in charge of managing the Toronto-based e-commerce promotions startup’s books. The arrangement worked for a time, getting the firm—backed by Quebec-based Inovia Capital and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—through its first few funding rounds.
New York City, NYphilanthropynewyork.org

Assessment Released on SeaChange Capital Partners' The New York Pooled PRI Fund

Assessment Released on SeaChange Capital Partners' The New York Pooled PRI Fund. In 2014, SeaChange established The New York Pooled PRI Fund (“NYPRI”) to connect New York City foundations interested in making program-related investments with nonprofits that need access to flexible, impact-first loans. While PRIs should be the type of impact investing most attractive to foundations, 52 years after the enabling legislation was passed, it remains a woefully underutilized tool. NYPRI was our attempt to help change that.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The AlleyWatch May 2021 New York Venture Capital Funding Report

Following a strong April for NYC startup funding, May NYC startup activity continued to be robust with 82 funding, totaling $2.6B+. Today, I take a look at the state of venture capital and early-stage funding for May 2021 in New York. Analyzing some publicly available data from our friends at CrunchBase, we break down the aggregate statistics for all funding deals by stage of funding (Early-stage [Pre-Seed, Seed], Series A, Series B, and Late Stage [Series C+]) including mention of notable rounds. In order to maintain a focus on tech-enabled startups, this analysis does not include rounds for biotech, real estate, lending startups as well as debt financings.”
Economythewealthrace.com

The York IE Approach is Resonating with Startups

Each firm wants to search out product-market match — even ours. Startups want an ecosystem that helps from the very begin. We’re lucky sufficient to work with a number of startups throughout our three advisory providers modules — product technique, go-to-market, and advertising communications — to assist them wherever they’re within the startup lifecycle. And it’s working.
New York City, NYNY1

How will New York's economy rebound post pandemic?

New York's economy last year was put on ice in order to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases. Now, a year later, businesses, schools and public gathering areas are slowly returning to some semblance of normal. The state's coffers, meanwhile, have been supercharged by aid from Congress, as well as...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

York Capital Makes Strategic Growth Investment in Cennox

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- Cennox (the “Company”), a global provider of integrated facilities-based services and solutions to a wide range of end-markets, announced it has received a strategic growth investment from York Capital Management’s private equity group (“York Private Equity”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

How you can support New York’s recovery and growth

In tough times, businesses and civic stakeholders have always stepped up to support New York City. Just as the city was about to declare bankruptcy in the 1970s, for example, business leaders prepaid their real estate taxes. Business leaders along with the United Federation of Teachers and others created the Municipal Assistance Corp. to sell bonds to meet the city’s borrowing needs. Then, as many of us remember, after 9/11 stakeholders across sectors came together to help rebuild Lower Manhattan and consistently state their commitment to staying in the area.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Pre-PMF Startup: How To Do It Right

In the beginning of June 2020, we had enough cash to sustain ourselves for 2 years, and had decided to pivot. At the time, we weren’t sure if we needed to move away from our product, on which revenues were growing very slowly, or not. We spent 6 weeks in full exploration mode to identify what our next step was.
New York City, NYbeincrypto.com

Coinbase Reportedly Setting Up Shop in New York City

The U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase appears to be setting up an office in New York City. San Francisco-based Coinbase is subleasing 30,000 sqft from Steven A. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management. The office space is located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood on the West Side of Midtown Manhattan. Coinbase’s subleasing is...