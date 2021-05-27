Cancel
Joel Embiid's trademark celebration is back, and Twitter is loving it

By Jordan Cohn
So many things that Joel Embiid does — be it making highlight-reel blocks, giving defenders absolute fits in the paint, or delivering some all-time quotes in press conferences — fit under the umbrella of viral content. He's someone who just provides a whole lot of entertainment in a whole lot of ways, and his celebrations are part of that equation. Luckily, there's a whole lot to celebrate when you're an MVP candidate on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and are coasting to what looks like a Game 2 victory over the Washington Wizards... and if I just jinxed the 76ers, then I'm sorry.

