Earlier this month the Wayne Township Trustee Department held a farewell cake and ice cream retirement party for two of our favorite staff members, Gwen Carpenter, whose celebration we couldn’t hold last year because of the pandemic and Cindy Mahler, director of the WTTO Payee Department. “Today we were able to celebrate two retirements from our office’s payee department. These two have gone above and beyond for our clients for 18 years and 28 years respectively. They will be missed, but I’m glad I had the chance to serve our community alongside these two. Ms. Gwen and Ms. Cindy thank you for your years of service to the Wayne Township Trustee’s Office – Fort Wayne we will miss you!” said Trustee Austin Knox.