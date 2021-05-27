Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming plans return to full capacity for football season

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 days ago

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has announced plans to return to full capacity for home football games inside War Memorial Stadium in Laramie this fall.

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman told the Casper Star-Tribune that fans, including students, won’t be required to be vaccinated in order to attend games.

“It puts a smile on my face. It’s not just about money. It’s about the experience,” Burman said. “I watched the PGA Championship the other day and I watched people following Phil (Mickelson) and I thought, ‘That’s what it’s all about.’ If we don’t return to that, I worry about the future of our sports. It’s not as appealing when there aren’t fans there.”

Last season, which was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, home attendance was initially capped at 7,000, then further reduced to 5,000, or 17% of the 29,181-seat stadium’s capacity. University officials worked with the state Department of Health to determine attendance figures based on the virus’ local impact at that time.

The attendance plan for the fall could change depending on the data between now and the start of the upcoming season in September, Burman said, adding that he does not expect that to be the case.

The university had sold more than 7,500 season tickets as of early this week in anticipation of being at full capacity, which Burman said is slightly ahead of where sales were at this time in 2019. If full capacity is allowed for its season opener Sept. 4, it would be the first regular-season game with no attendance restrictions since Nov. 22, 2019.

The plan for women’s and men’s basketball games is still being considered. Burman said it will be trickier to determine because both teams play in an indoor arena.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
254K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Basketball
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Laramie, WY
Football
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
Laramie, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Burman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Basketball#Football Season#American Football#Ap#The University Of Wyoming#The Casper Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Health
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Women’s college sports get boost in TV ratings, visibility

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Odicci Alexander became an overnight sensation at the Women’s College World Series. James Madison’s dynamic, endearingly humble pitcher was well known among die-hard softball fans, but she introduced herself to a national audience by throwing a complete game to help her unseeded squad stun tournament favorite Oklahoma in the opening game earlier this month. She threw another complete game the next day in a victory over Oklahoma State and a star was born.