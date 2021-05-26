‘Cruella’ punk-rocks its way through a fun, fashionable origin story for ‘Dalmatians’ villain | Movie review
“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”www.theoaklandpress.com