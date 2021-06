Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker issued a press release on May 22nd reporting that on May 21st, at approximately 7:00 pm, inmate John Mooney was found lifeless in his cell from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and he passed away. John was a 54-year-old Duchesne County resident who was booked into the Jail on April 30th. The Utah State Bureau of Investigation were called and are investigating the death. John Mooney’s next-of-kin have been notified. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office sends their condolences to his family and loved ones.