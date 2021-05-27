Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raritan, NJ

Softball: Springstead drives in seven to fuel Raritan offense

By Jason Bernstein
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senior Emma Springstead had seven RBI as she went 3-for-5 with a double to lead Raritan to a 16-9 victory over Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Sarah O’Leary hit her 10th homerun of the season for Raritan (14-5), going 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs on the day. Both Kori Gargiulo and Anna Shea were 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Isabella Plath and Maria Taddeo each went 3-for-5 with two runs and two stolen bases, Julianne Benson went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs, and Gwen Solomeno as 3-for-5 with a run.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
126K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raritan, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Sports
Raritan, NJ
Sports
City
Red Bank, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bank Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven starts strong, rolls past No. 4 RBC in Monmouth County final

The first inning has been important for Rumson-Fair Haven since the season began. “We’ve talked all year about winning the first inning,” Rumson coach Owen Stewart said. “In some of our bad games, we came out slow and didn’t win the first inning. We kind of kicked the ball around in the first and that has been a major point of emphasis of ours, to win the first inning. They came out and did that today and it was awesome.”
Summit, NJPosted by
NJ.com

TOC final boys lacrosse preview - No. 2 Summit vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep

At Mount Olive HS 6:30 p.m. 1-Don Bosco Prep (17-0) vs. 2-Summit (18-0) Head coaches: Don Bosco Prep: Brendan Gorman (Career record: 152-44). Summit: Jim Davidson (Career record: 409-71). Davidson is No. 5 all-time in New Jersey, No. 3 among active coaches behind Tim Flynn of Mountain Lakes (693-147) and Chuck Apel of Bridgewater-Raritan (522-231).
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Track and field Meet of Champions, 2021: Results, links, featured coverage and photos

The biggest track and field meet of the season has arrived. Action gets started at the 2021 NJSIAA Meet of Champions on Saturday at noon, and as always, NJ.com will have you covered. We’ll have stories on every event, one-of-a-kind photos and results as soon as they’re available. Keep it here throughout the day Saturday for everything you need to follow the action.