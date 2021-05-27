Cancel
NFL

United States women’s soccer team will play Mexico twice before Olympics

By From staff, wire reports
Boston Globe
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe United States women’s soccer team will face Mexico in a pair of matches in Connecticut before the Tokyo Olympics. The games will be played July 1 and 5 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. US coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to name his 18-player Olympic roster prior to the games. “These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp,” Andonovski said in a statement Wednesday. The Americans play three previously announced friendlies next month: Two in Houston, against Portugal on June 10 and against Jamaica on June 13, followed a contest with Nigeria in Austin, on June 16. The US opens the Olympics July 21 against Sweden.

