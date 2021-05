The Milam County Commissioners honored Cameron native Drayton McLane Jr. for his unwavering support and philanthropy to the county during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Commissioners and elected officials presented McLane with a plaque, Milam County flag, wall hanging and a book written by Dr. Curtis Chubb about Milam County history and leadership. McLane has been a big help to Milam County over the years and was noted to have donated hundreds of boxes of food during the winter storms earlier this year and has been a major factor with regard to economic development in the county. The McLane family came to Milam County from Abbeville, S.C., and opened a successful wholesale grocery distribution service in Cameron. The business later moved to Temple, to be closer to Interstate 35. The McLane family has never forgotten their Milam County roots. Above, Milam County Judge Steve Young presents McLane with a wall hanging. McLane said is was an honor to be recognized and that he is honored to be associated with Milam County and he will always be from Cameron.