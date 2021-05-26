Micro Movement fest makes sure the beats go on

It's a Memorial Day weekend without the Movement festival in Detroit for a second straight year, but you can still dance if you want to. Movement producer Paxahau is hosting a Micro Movement Weekend Friday through Monday, May 28-31, with four dozen free performances — including team-ups by Carl Craig and Stacey Pullen and Ataxia and Mister Joshooa — at three Detroit venues: TV Lounge, 2548 Grand River Blvd.; the Magic Stick Alley Deck, 4120 Woodward Ave.; and Spot Lite Detroit, 2905 Beaufait St. Attendance will be limited and masks required at each venue, and the shows will be streamed via paxahau.tv for those who can't get in. Visit paxahau.com for more details.