As a volunteer alumni leader at a university, I spend a lot of time corresponding with fellow graduates of my alma mater. Recently, I got an email from one that started off on a seemingly friendly note: “Xiaoyan, I note with pleasure your joining the ranks of first-name-calling alums.” But then he offered me a bit of advice: “Next step is to get you to tell people they can Americanize the spelling to Cheyenne and then no one will ever again have trouble pronouncing it.”