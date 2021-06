Well, the secret is finally out: Tuukka Rask played through a torn hip labrum. Rask believes he suffered the injury in the team’s first round series with the Hurricanes in 2020 when he felt on a pop in his hip on a quick stretch. The Bruins and Rask attempted to manage the injury throughout the 2021 season, too, and Rask’s attempts to overcompensate for the wonky hip led to a back injury in March. At its worst, Rask couldn’t walk for a week. Still, and despite repeated comments that he was not 100 percent, Rask finished strong and was ready to go for the postseason and was excellent through his first nine starts, with a league-best .936 save percentage as a 2-2 series made its way back to Boston.