The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Organization Department’s initiatives to build an organizational infrastructure with global reach evoke China’s revolutionary tradition, drawing lessons from history as the CCP prepares to celebrate its centennial this year. In the early 20th century, overseas party branches of both the Kuomintang (KMT) and the CCP supported the Chinese Revolution. We see KMT overseas headquarters in cities such as San Francisco as remnants of this era. The CCP also boasted international branches early on: a CCP Tokyo Cell (中共东京支部, zhongdang dongjing zhibu) was most active in the 1930s, and its precursor was created four months before the CCP itself.[1]