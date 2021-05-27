Werewolves Within's NewTrailer Brings Big Furry Frights to Small Town Goofs
That’s the problem with a lycanthrope outbreak in small towns: everyone’s got a lot of guns to fight back against the furry threat. Directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) and starring Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub (remember when she was going to be Marvel’s Squirrel Girl? Alas, alas), Werewolves Within follows a small town Ranger getting accustomed to his new role as the roaming protector of Beaverfield. Already beset by internal strife over a new pipeline being installed through the town, Finn (Richardson) and local postwoman Cecily (Vayntrub) soon find the townsfolk beset by a much more toothsome problem.io9.gizmodo.com