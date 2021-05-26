How to jailbreak iOS 14.6 using checkra1n

Two days ago I updated my iPad Mini 2 to 12.5.3. Now I cannot connect to the internet. The iPad connects to my router, but every site times out and either reports the server stopped responding, or that it’s not connected to the internet. There are no error messages in settings that there is no internet. I have tried powering on and off, resetting network settings (multiple times) rebooting router. all my other devices work fine with wifi; a similar iPad Mini 2 with 12.5.2 connects. If I use my iPhone’s hotspot, the iPad connects to the internet just fine. This may be coincidence regarding 12.5.3 update, but I’ve checked every setting on wifi and it all seems correct. Short of wiping the iPad and reinstalling from an iCloud backup (that was prior to 12.5.3 update), have I missed something?