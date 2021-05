The masks are coming off. Tuesday, May 25, Gov. David Ige announced that wearing masks will no longer be mandatory when you are outside, regardless of vaccination status. Ige, the county mayors and state Department of Health director Dr. Libby Char all cited the dropping number of COVID-19 cases and increasing number of vaccinated people. However, masks will still be required indoors and the state encourages people to keep masks on outside when they’re in large groups. The emergency proclamation still requires groups outside to be 10 people or fewer.