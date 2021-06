M3 Racing’s Show’em Who’s Boss broke her maiden June 16 at first asking to become the first starter and first winner for her freshman sire, Holy Boss. Show’em Who’s Boss, trained by Andrew Simoff, was hammered down to the favorite shortly after entering the paddock and lived up to the billing. After bumping at the break and going five wide, she easily took command after the five sixteenths pole and opened up for an easy romp to win by over five lengths.